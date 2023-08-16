Time to get back-to-school routines in shape

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer is a fun time when many families can ditch the rigid schedules of the school year and stay up late and sleep in!

However, getting them back into a routine when school starts, can take time.

Decca Knight, Owner of Blue Ridge Parenting, joins us on Here @ Home to share some ways to make this a successful year for families

She walks us through the ways we can help our kids transition and help with possible back-to-school anxieties.

Listen in to our conversation and see how you can utilize some of these ideas in your home this school year and find out how you can participate in some free virtual parenting classes for some extra support.

