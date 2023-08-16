Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Time to get back-to-school routines in shape

How to help kids transition to a school schedule
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer is a fun time when many families can ditch the rigid schedules of the school year and stay up late and sleep in!

However, getting them back into a routine when school starts, can take time.

Decca Knight, Owner of Blue Ridge Parenting, joins us on Here @ Home to share some ways to make this a successful year for families

She walks us through the ways we can help our kids transition and help with possible back-to-school anxieties.

Listen in to our conversation and see how you can utilize some of these ideas in your home this school year and find out how you can participate in some free virtual parenting classes for some extra support.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Name released of man whose body was found on fire
Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Temperatures return to the 90s by the second half of the weekend.
Rain chances remain low for the next several days

Latest News

Immunization Rates for Virginia Kindergarteners Lower Than Pre-Pandemic
Immunization Rates for Virginia Kindergarteners Lower Than Pre-Pandemic
Red Cross Supports Hawaii Fire victims, Talks Need for Blood
Red Cross Supports Hawaii Fire victims, Talks Need for Blood
Time to Get Back-to-School Routines in Shape
Time to Get Back-to-School Routines in Shape
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
Accessibility in southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7+: Working to expand accessibility for all in southwest Virginia