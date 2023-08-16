Birthdays
Crash blocks 81 in Botetourt County for miles

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

The crash involving at least one tractor trailer happened late Wednesday afternoon at mile marker 163.3. There is no word on injuries.

VDOT is telling drivers to expect significant delays in both directions, with a ten-mile southbound backup reported at 6:30 pm.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 168.

