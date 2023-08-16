Danville Police release photos in search for bank robber

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for a bank robber.

The robbery took place about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Carter Bank and Trust in the 900 block of S. Main St.

Police say a white man in his 30s, described as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black baseball hat with black and silver book bag, approached the counter, pulled a handgun and demanded money. He got cash and left the bank on a blue motorcycle.

Surveillance photo of Danville Bank and Trust robber and motorcycle (Danville Police)

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. Other options are contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

