Danville Police release photos in search for bank robber
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for a bank robber.
The robbery took place about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Carter Bank and Trust in the 900 block of S. Main St.
Police say a white man in his 30s, described as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black baseball hat with black and silver book bag, approached the counter, pulled a handgun and demanded money. He got cash and left the bank on a blue motorcycle.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. Other options are contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.
