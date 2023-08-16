FFE Preview: E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a convincing run last season all the way to the state semifinals, the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers continued to grow their reputation as a competitive program.

This season, Glass looks to keep the momentum going under new head coach Jamar Lovelace, stepping off a .500 season as the head coach of William Fleming.

Coach Lovelace says his history will the Hilltoppers program has allowed him to jump into his new position smoothly.

“One thing that has kind of helped is that I’ve spent three years here before coming back into town so a little familiar with the building, familiar with some of my assistant coaches, familiar with some of the administration and athletic director so I think just having some continuity has been helpful,” he begins. “They know what to expect from me, I know what to expect from them. The kids have worked really hard. I think it’s always a transition when you’re instilling your culture, your values on things, but this program was well taken care of with coach Woody so I inherited a program that already had some real good character traits instilled and we’re just excited about showing up and getting to work everyday.”

Topper quarterback George White left a gap and a question mark after he graduated in the spring, but Coach Lovelace mentioned Marty Kittrell and Max Calloway as possible options to fill the position.

“We feel like we can win with either one,” he explains. “We feel good about both of them and we’ve still got a little bit of time to figure out who is going to get the job.”

While this season has been full of adjustments for Glass with a new head coach and leader in the quarterback position, one thing has remained the same, the expectation of hard work and excellence from the program.

“We’re hard at all times. We go 100% no matter what. We’re going to win and we have intention,” says senior Glass DT and LG Dejour Ransom. “Even if it’s the hardest team ever, we have the determination to win every time.”

“We’ll do anything to win and we go hard every day at practice day by day,” adds senior QB Marty Kitrell.

“I think that they’ve rolled with the punches really well and that they’re excited for something new,” Lovelace says. “The expectation hasn’t changed and what we’re trying to achieve hasn’t changed. We’re trying to be the best in the district, the best in the region, then the best in the state.”

E.C. Glass opens the year with a challenge as they welcome Lord Botetourt to City Stadium.

