Franklin County Agricultural Fair opens

The Franklin Co. Agricultural Fair opened Wednesday evening.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A popular event that celebrates the region’s rich agricultural heritage opened Wednesday evening in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair includes a midway with rides and games, but it also features animals, farm equipment and competitive exhibits.

Kevin Tosh is Franklin County’s Director of Tourism and Marketing.

“I think the Franklin County Agricultural Fair is near and dear to Franklin County,” Tosh told WDBJ7. “It went on a long hiatus, and it returned in 2015. And it’s something that the community can look forward to each and every year.”

The fair continues each evening through Friday, and all-day Saturday, at the Franklin County Recreation Park on Sontag Road.

