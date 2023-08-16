Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested after a wellness check in Alleghany County on August 8th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a wellness check at a home on Mallow Road in Covington, where they found the door busted.

A woman ran out to deputies when they arrived, while a man ran back in the home.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Monte Curtis, of Covington, and charged him with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony.

Curtis is being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

