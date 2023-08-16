Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approve 580-acre housing development in Axton

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request for a 580-acre mixed-use development in Axton Tuesday night.

The zoning change will allow for the development of commercial properties in addition to housing such as grocery stores.

Southside Investing LLC will invest around $400 million in total bringing close to 2,000 residential units to the property. It will include townhomes, single family homes and commercial and recreational units.

“There is a housing shortage in the Danville area,” said Vic Ingram, Tunstall Representative for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “These guys realize that one day soon, we’re going to land a major company at the Berry Hill Mega Park. With that, it’s going to bring more people, bring job opportunities, and increase the need for housing.”

Once complete, it is said to generate $3 million in tax revenue for the county per year.

“This is the biggest project that this county is looked at in years. It’s the biggest one in the Tunstall district that I’ve ever seen. So, with that, I hope people will be patient and just wait and see how this plays out,” added Ingram.

The development faces opposition from residents who expressed their concerns at the four-hour meeting. It got so heated that one attendee was escorted out by law enforcement.

“This in time will threaten and forever change the rural way of life for the residents and farmers that prefer to live a country lifestyle versus the city way of living,” explained one Pittsylvania County resident.

“It’s not that we don’t want more people,” said another resident. “We want more people that are going to mesh with what we have. When you do super high density developments. those people live in a different type of lifestyle and it does lead to a lot more noise.”

Ingram hopes the project will gradually help increase the county’s declining population.

“Over the past several years, we’ve lost 10,000 in population and it’s continuing to decline. So, we have to be progressive and offer things for our children to come back home. What my mind and heart always went back to is our children and grandchildren who deserve better,” said Ingram.

The developers will have to complete a traffic impact analysis and receive the required permits before they can break ground, which will take close to two years.

They say the project will take at least 10 years to complete.

