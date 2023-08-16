Birthdays
Police Department provides gun violence data report, homicides increase

Roanoke City Police
Roanoke City Police(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Department Interim Chief Jerry Stokes confirmed Tuesday evening that gun violence is going up across the star city.

During Tuesday’s night Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting - Stokes spoke about the violence in the city.

He said last year Roanoke had gang and group violence and this year there is more interpersonal violence.

Homicides have increased. So far, there have been 17 homicides from gunfire compared to 11 cases in all of 2022.

Data shows most of the gun violence continues to happen in the Northwest area.

“We have a lot of homicides this year. And you can see the map kinda maps out the northwest where incidents are occurring,” explained Stokes. “The shots fired incidents are also occurring and concentrated in North West.”

Stokes says they have asked the state for help under Governor Youngkin’s bold blue line initiative. They hope to increase state police presence in Roanoke’s hotspots.

