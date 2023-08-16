Red Cross supports Hawaii wildfire victims, talks about local need for blood donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is ready to jump in to help whether there is a crisis thousands of miles away or right here at home.

The headlines from Hawaii show the death toll from the Maui wildfires has pushed past 100 and the Red Cross is sending staff and volunteers to support victims.

Jackie Grant is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Virginia. She explained more about how the organization will support recovery efforts on the island as the community begins to rebuild.

Meanwhile, it does not take a crisis to create a need for blood back in the communities throughout Southwest Virginia.

Afton Jamerson is the Trauma Program Director at Carilion Clinic and Kait Moorman is the Trauma Education Outreach Coordinator with LewisGale Medical Center. Jamerson and Moorman joined Grant on Here @ Home to talk more about the critical need for blood and volunteer donors.

The hospitals said the donations are critical to save lives and support the patients in their care.

Together both healthcare systems will be hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross in the Roanoke Valley as part of a Heroes Give Here event. That blood drive will be at the Berglund Center’s Berglund Hall at 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. The drive is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People interested in donating can call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and type in Heroes to schedule an appointment.

