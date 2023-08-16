Roanoke City Police investigating Tuesday night crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the intersection of Hershberger Road and Ordway Drive.

The crash resulted in one car being flipped on its side. According to police, 1 person suffered minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

