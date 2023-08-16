Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke City Police investigating Tuesday night crash

Roanoke Crash
Roanoke Crash(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the intersection of Hershberger Road and Ordway Drive.

The crash resulted in one car being flipped on its side. According to police, 1 person suffered minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
Drier air arrives for the second half of the workweek.
Drier, less humid air arrives settles in Wednesday
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Man’s body found on fire in Lynchburg

Latest News

Man dies in Wise County pedestrian crash; driver charged
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified