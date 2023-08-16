Sinkhole closes I-64 WB near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - A sinkhole on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 53.8 has led to the closure of all westbound lanes between Interstate 81 and exit 50, according to VDOT. That’s just past the Maury River bridges near Lexington in Rockbridge County.

Repairs are expected to last well into the Wednesday night. Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed I-81 exit 191 to westbound I-64. Traffic is detoured to I-81 exit 150B, at which point drivers can take Route 220 north and rejoin I-64 at I-64 exit 27.

Drivers trying to reach Lexington can use I-81 exit 188 at Route 60, or I-81 exit 195 at Route 11.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, VDOT says, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

The sinkhole was found in the right lane during maintenance work the morning of August 16, 2023, according to VDOT.

