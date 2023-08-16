Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Montgomery County murder suspect faces jury trial

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - James Stallard is accused of the 2022 killing of Crystal Hannah. Trial for the charge of first degree murder began Aug. 16.

The defense opened the case by saying the facts are pretty straight forward.

The defense attorney told the jury during opening statements that the jury will find Stallard guilty of something, but the degree of the charge is what’s up for debate.

Wednesday, the commonwealth called seven witnesses, including Hannah’s daughter Chelsea Hannah. She testified she had heard Stallard threaten to kill her mom multiple times.

The prosecution also called former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Kuzma to the stand. He told the jury Stallard admitted to him that he killed Hannah and hid the body.

Wednesday’s testimonies ended with Dr. Amy Tharp. She performed the autopsy on Hannah’s body and said the prominent cause of death was strangulation.

The prosecution will resume its side of the case Thursday morning with more witnesses.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Name released of man whose body was found on fire
Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
The death happened in January, police announced they are investigating it as a homicide in August
Roanoke Police share information on infant homicide nearly seven months after death
Temperatures return to the 90s by the second half of the weekend.
Rain chances remain low for the next several days

Latest News

Danville Bank Robber Sought
Danville Bank Robber Sought
Missing Boy Found Safe
Missing Boy Found Safe
Early Career Talent Expo Coming
Early Career Talent Expo Coming
Salem Teen Presented With Hero Award
Salem Teen Presented With Hero Award