State police issue alert searching for missing boy with autism

Police searching for Gabriel Mitchell
Police searching for Gabriel Mitchell(virginia state police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -State police issued an alert on Wednesday, August 16 looking for a missing 11 year old child who has autism.

Gabriel Draven Mitchell is 4′6, 130 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes; he also wears gray glasses.

He was last seen just before 7pm, Tuesday night on Mountain Lane in Keeling.

He could possibly be wearing a green mind craft shirt and crocs.

Call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 with any information.

