Virginia Lottery generates $867 million for K-12 public education

Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery(Graphic via Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery says it has generated $867 million in profits for K-12 public education.

The lottery says this amount is a 10% growth over the previous record.

“The Lottery’s business is all about games and excitement, but we also support an important mission: generating funds for our K-12 public education,” said Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The unprecedented success we saw in Fiscal Year 2023 is positive news for all Virginians, regardless of whether they choose to play Lottery games.”

Significantly contributing to this was the popularity of playing Lottery games online, including many instant-win games that are available only through the Lottery’s mobile app or at valottery.com Sales from instant games alone topped $2 billion. Registered adult players in Virginia also can play most draw games online.

Here’s a rundown of Virginia Lottery results for FY23:

  • Total sales: $4.6 billion
  • Profit for K-12 education: $867 million
  • Prizes won by players: $3.4 billion
  • Commissions earned by retailers: $137 million
  • Operating expenses: $195 million
  • Unclaimed prizes to the Literary Fund:  $12.6 million
  • Debt set-off collected: $8 million
  • Largest Virginia prize won during year: $156.7 million Powerball jackpot

