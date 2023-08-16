Virginia Lottery generates $867 million for K-12 public education

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery says it has generated $867 million in profits for K-12 public education.

The lottery says this amount is a 10% growth over the previous record.

“The Lottery’s business is all about games and excitement, but we also support an important mission: generating funds for our K-12 public education,” said Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The unprecedented success we saw in Fiscal Year 2023 is positive news for all Virginians, regardless of whether they choose to play Lottery games.”

Significantly contributing to this was the popularity of playing Lottery games online, including many instant-win games that are available only through the Lottery’s mobile app or at valottery.com Sales from instant games alone topped $2 billion. Registered adult players in Virginia also can play most draw games online.

Here’s a rundown of Virginia Lottery results for FY23:

Total sales: $4.6 billion

Profit for K-12 education: $867 million

Prizes won by players: $3.4 billion

Commissions earned by retailers: $137 million

Operating expenses: $195 million

Unclaimed prizes to the Literary Fund: $12.6 million

Debt set-off collected: $8 million

Largest Virginia prize won during year: $156.7 million Powerball jackpot

