WDBJ7+: Working to expand accessibility for all in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Brumfield has a dream, a dog and a high-tech mobility scooter. Cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from living his life, it’s just made him adapt and overcome.

That’s the encouraging message he delivers as a disability advocate. But it’s not all positive messages and good vibes. Brumfield and others, including Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, Karen Karney, are on a mission to highlight accessibility gaps in rural Virginia.

Karney joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to learn more about ways southwest Virginia businesses and organizations can begin to expand their accessibility.

She offered resources everyone can use to do an assessment of their current accessibility, including this ADA Checklist for for Existing Facilities.

And in this episode of Hometown Stories, we join Brumfield as he traverses downtown Roanoke City, explaining the challenges for users of mobility adaptations.

