YMCA offers back-to-school options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge offers childcare options, as well as healthy and easy back-to-school lunch and snack ideas.

Betty Shideler, Senior Membership Representative and Lil’ Chefs Instructor, and Jonathan Pait, executive director of the YMCA Express at Gainsboro Branch, dropped in on 7@four to talk about various option, including the Y’s after-school program and cooking classes, and the importance of teaching children about wellness and a balanced diet.

Parents can register their children for Childcare and programming, or get more information, at ymcavbr.org, or by calling their local YMCA branch.

