Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Back-to-school fashion supports community

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - How about some affordable back-to-school fashion to support a community cause on National Thrift Shop Day?

Victoria Cropper, COO of Threaded Collective, visited 7@four to explain.

The collective promotes sustainability, empowers communities, and transforms thrift into force for positive change.

It’s at 409 Fifth Street in Lynchburg, and is open Monday - Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-4.

It will hold an exclusive styling event August 25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Patriot Pantry
Patrick & Henry Community College expands Patriot Pantry for students in need
Patriot Pantry Expands
Patriot Pantry Expands
One Person Hurt in Bedford County Crash
One Person Hurt in Bedford County Crash
Richmond Man Killed in I-81 Crash
Richmond Man Killed in I-81 Crash
RCPS Holds Convocation
RCPS Holds Convocation