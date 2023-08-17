Back-to-school fashion supports community
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - How about some affordable back-to-school fashion to support a community cause on National Thrift Shop Day?
Victoria Cropper, COO of Threaded Collective, visited 7@four to explain.
The collective promotes sustainability, empowers communities, and transforms thrift into force for positive change.
It’s at 409 Fifth Street in Lynchburg, and is open Monday - Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-4.
It will hold an exclusive styling event August 25.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.