Bee company workers said they’ve captured nearly a dozen invasive hornets newly spotted in US

The beekeepers said they suspect that there's a nest of hornets nearby.
By Ryan Tisminezky and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Employees of the Savannah Bee Company said they first saw these different-looking hornets in their bee garden about a week ago.

After seeing the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s announcement, they learned it was the invasive yellow-legged hornet, which only recently has been spotted in the United States.

“Since Tuesday, I’ve caught about a dozen of them and fed them to the spiders. We think that there’s a hive nearby,” said Brett Stafford, a beekeeper with the Savannah Bee Company.

The yellow-legged hornet is nicknamed the bee hawk for its method of hunting bees and other pollinators.

“Just for the past few hours, we’ve also noticed them targeting bees that are flying and grabbing them right out of the sky, unfortunately. They have not bothered us, but they are targeting the bees now,” said Felicia Renick, the safety manager at Savannah Bee Company.

Renick says the state agriculture department took samples of the hornets for research and is developing traps to keep them controlled. They’ll be looking for nests soon. The fact that the hornets eat bees can cause problems for agriculture and wildlife.

“From what I just saw today, I am really worried about them attacking the bee population, they’re also attacking other native pollinators besides bees which is a huge threat to our agriculture out here. The threat on our native insects is a real problem for sure,” said Renick.

You can report sightings of the yellow-Legged hornet on the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s website.

