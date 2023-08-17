FFE Preview: Glenvar

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a strong campaign in the 2022 season, the Glenvar football team is preparing for more.

The Highlanders were eliminated in the region finals in heartbreaking fashion by Appomattox County. Ever since the loss, the team has spent the offseason getting stronger.

As Coach Kevin Clifford enters his 17th season leading the program, he says there’s always a lot of anticipation surrounding week one.

“You’re always excited at the beginning of the season because everyone starts with a clean slate,” he says. “Everybody is undefeated until their first ball game, so everybody is always excited, there’s that feel in the air, buzz around our campus, locker room. We’re going to go out and try to get better every day and compete, whether it’s a scrimmage or a game. We want to compete out here, we want to compete on Friday night.”

Last year, freshman quarterback Brody Dawyot emerged as a young leader for Glenvar, leading the team to a 9 and 4 record that ended in a dramatic loss to Appomattox County in late November.

Now, one year older, he is ready to show off his athleticism with a talented team.

“I grew in my passing game. My accuracy has gotten a lot better,” he notes. “I feel like my speed has also gotten a little bit better.”

“He’s a stud,” adds senior center and defensive end Anthony Larosa. “Last year he we had a rough patch there at the beginning of the year he came in, did very well honestly and then kept on working in the offseason and weight room kept getting bigger, stronger, faster. I’m excited for what he can do.”

The Highlanders welcome Galax week one on August 25th.

