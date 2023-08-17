Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Patriot Pantry
Patrick & Henry Community College expands Patriot Pantry for students in need
Patriot Pantry Expands
Patriot Pantry Expands
Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
One Person Hurt in Bedford County Crash
One Person Hurt in Bedford County Crash
Richmond Man Killed in I-81 Crash
Richmond Man Killed in I-81 Crash