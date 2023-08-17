Lifelong Learning Institute encourages healthy aging with variety of courses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Keeping minds sharp and the love of learning strong, that is the goal of the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech.

The institute offers a variety of programs and courses for curious adults 50 and older and program organizers are gearing up for the fall season.

Lyndsay LaLonde is an LLI Program Coordinator. She joined Here @ Home to talk more about how their courses help people achieve healthy aging.

The upcoming fall semester features 36 courses, 5 local field trips and a variety of special lecturers for people to enjoy.

People interested can join a free online webinar Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. That zoom link is available on the institute’s homepage.

Fall registration for the programs opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be done online or in person at 1900 Kraft Drive, Blacksburg.

