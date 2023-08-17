Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lifelong Learning Institute encourages healthy aging with variety of courses

Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech
Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech(Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Keeping minds sharp and the love of learning strong, that is the goal of the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech.

The institute offers a variety of programs and courses for curious adults 50 and older and program organizers are gearing up for the fall season.

Lyndsay LaLonde is an LLI Program Coordinator. She joined Here @ Home to talk more about how their courses help people achieve healthy aging.

The upcoming fall semester features 36 courses, 5 local field trips and a variety of special lecturers for people to enjoy.

People interested can join a free online webinar Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. That zoom link is available on the institute’s homepage.

Fall registration for the programs opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be done online or in person at 1900 Kraft Drive, Blacksburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Vaccinating against HPV has health benefits
Back to School Immunizations
Walmart offering affordable immunizations for Wellness Day
Immunization Rates for Virginia Kindergarteners Lower Than Pre-Pandemic
Immunization Rates for Virginia Kindergarteners Lower Than Pre-Pandemic
Red Cross Supports Hawaii Fire victims, Talks Need for Blood
Red Cross Supports Hawaii Fire victims, Talks Need for Blood