Man arrested for robbery at Salem store

Leonard Childress mugshot
Leonard Childress mugshot(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man is charged in connection with a robbery at a store in Salem Thursday.

Leonard Childress, 45, is charged with two counts of robbery.

Police were called to reports of a robbery in progress in the 1200 block of W. Main Street at the West Gate Center about 10:15 a.m. A store employee told the officers a male had entered the store and demanded cash, without showing a weapon. The cashier gave the robber money, and the robber walked out of the store.

Police tracked Childress soon after and identified him as the suspect.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Childress is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

