Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of the 2022 killing of Crystal Hannah was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday after a two-day trial.

The defense had opened the trial by telling members of the jury they would find James Stallard guilty of something, but the degree of the charge was what was up for debate.

The jury was given four options for a verdict: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.

The jury deliberated about three and a half hours before announcing the verdict.

In order for Stallard to be convicted of first-degree murder, there had to be evidence beyond reasonable doubt that he killed Hannah, there was malice, and the killing had to be willful, deliberate and premeditated.

Hannah’s body was found in a wooded area in Montgomery County after she was reported missing by friends and family.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Lifelong Learning Institute Encourages Healthy Aging
Lifelong Learning Institute Encourages Healthy Aging
Vaccinating Against HPV Has Health Benefits
Vaccinating Against HPV Has Health Benefits
Walmart Offering Immunizations for Wellness Day
Walmart Offering Immunizations for Wellness Day
We'll see a few more clouds this afternoon.
Stray shower chance this evening; most stay dry