Patrick & Henry Community College expands Patriot Pantry for students in need

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is expanding their free food pantry to help remove barriers for students.

The Patriot Pantry provides free food, hygiene items, and school supplies for students in need.

Since starting the pantry in 2017, they’ve served over 1,000 students. 100 students used the pantry in the fall and they saw around 90 last spring.

“Sometimes, we don’t think there’s a need because we don’t actually see it,” said Seberina Tatum, Coordinator of the Student Success Center. “But, once we found out that there was a needed that’s how it got established. They don’t have to bring any identification. They don’t have to bring anything. They just have to say they are a student here at Patrick & Henry Community College, and we try to meet that need.”

They recently moved the pantry to the Student Center to expand the space. All students can visit the pantry once a month using the points they are given at the beginning of the year.

“If students know that we have these resources here on campus they don’t have to go outside. It’s housed where they’re at. So, if it’s housed where they are, we’re going to keep them because we’re based on retention. We want that student to continue to come back,” added Tatum.

The Bassett Kiwanis Club recently gave a $500 donation to the pantry allowing them to fully stock up before students return next week.

“It’s donation based. So, if we don’t have the funds, then we’re going to be depleted. That’s how we keep this afloat, and I am very grateful for them thinking of us. So, any other organizations out there that want to donate to us, we would really appreciate it,” said Tatum.

Donations to the Patriot Pantry can be made online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.