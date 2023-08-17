Birthdays
Patrick & Henry Community College offers new power line training course

Power Line Worker Program
Power Line Worker Program(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is partnering with Wytheville Community College to offer a new course for students.

The 14-week power line training class will offer power industry fundamentals and the skills needed to obtain power line worker credentials.

Students will also receive a commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or GED is not required to take the course.

“There’s a huge demand for power line workers,” said Rhonda Hodges, Vice President for Workforce, Economic, and Community Development. “So, we try to meet not only our students and families needs, but also our employers needs and that’s the role of the community college.”

The first power line training class will start on September 5 at the Patrick County campus.

To enroll, visit the Patrick and Henry Community College website.

