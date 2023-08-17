Person rescued from vehicle after crash in Bedford County
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was rescued from a vehicle after a crash in Bedford County Thursday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
The crash occurred in the 6200 block of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.
The department says a driver hit a tractor-trailer that was disabled on the side of the road.
Crews removed one person via door removal.
