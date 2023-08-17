Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81

Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Richmond man was killed in a crash on I-81 that backed up traffic for hours Wednesday.

William Lawrance Towns, 61, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, slowed for traffic and was hit from behind with a tractor-trailer. Towns died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 3:31 p.m. at mile marker 163 southbound, with eight vehicles involved in the crash. There is no word yet regarding further injuries.

Traffic was backed up at least ten miles for several hours, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Crash on Rt. 460.
Person rescued from vehicle after crash in Bedford County
Crash Closes 81 in Botetourt County
Traffic cleared after crash blocks 81 in Botetourt County
Crash Closes 81 in Botetourt County
Crash Closes 81 in Botetourt County
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair