Roanoke City Public Schools holds annual Convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools hosted its annual Convocation at the Berglund Center Thursday.

RCPS leaders, staff, and the community celebrated the upcoming school year with performances by RCPS students.

The school district recognized Adria Cintron as 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Mayor Sherman Lea says it’s time to make way for the future of the new generation.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that our youngest citizens are empowered to dream, to excel, and to meet their full potential,” says Mayor Lea.

Roanoke City Public Schools’ first day back is August 22.

