Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke City Public Schools holds annual Convocation

teacher of the year award
teacher of the year award(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools hosted its annual Convocation at the Berglund Center Thursday.

RCPS leaders, staff, and the community celebrated the upcoming school year with performances by RCPS students.

The school district recognized Adria Cintron as 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Mayor Sherman Lea says it’s time to make way for the future of the new generation.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that our youngest citizens are empowered to dream, to excel, and to meet their full potential,” says Mayor Lea.

Roanoke City Public Schools’ first day back is August 22.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
I-64 near Lexington partially back open after sinkhole repair
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Back to School Immunizations
Walmart offering affordable immunizations for Wellness Day
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
A hiring sign is displayed outside a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9,...
U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labor market continues to show resiliency