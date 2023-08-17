Birthdays
Roanoke City Schools superintendent previews school year

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - August 22 is the first day of school for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Verletta White sat down with the 7@four crew to talk about how prepared the school division is for the new year, as well as the expansion of Career & Technical Education programs, and the Staying Safe by Staying Connected programming that relates to athletics and fine arts among other things, including the new logo and branding.

