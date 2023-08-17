Roanoke City’s Police Department hosted first-ever Meet RPD Community Forum

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of downtown businesses and residents attended a community forum hosted by the Roanoke City Police Department Wednesday night. Police and residents are hoping the event is the first step to reducing violence.

One by one police officers introduced themselves to people in attendance at the first-ever Meet RPD event.

“I’m Jerry Stokes – I’m the interim chief for the police department,” said Interim Chief Jerry Stokes to the crowd.

Law enforcement say this is an effort to connect with the community which has been a struggle for the department since the pandemic.

“To show the newer officers and our community that hey we’re still here – we remember how to do community policing and we’re excited about it and we really do want to know what’s important to our community,” explained Roanoke City Police Department Captain Andy Pulley.

The community forum was announced after weeks filled with violence in Roanoke.

“I’m just really concerned with the violent events and the killing and I want to see what we can do,” said Roanoke City Resident Faye Wood. “What I can do as a citizen? We all have to work together – this is our community.”

Wood was one of dozens present Wednesday afternoon. Residents like her voiced their concerns through anonymous questions.

“And the question is simple but it’s real. Does Roanoke have a gang problem?” said Moderator Nicole Ross.

“We do have that issue,” responded Stokes.

People asked questions about gang and youth violence, police staffing, homelessness, and lights in the city.

“In addition to if they wanted to make comments, follow-up questions anything along those lines. So, that we could just be as transparent as possible with our community that we’re charged with serving,” added Pulley.

Leaders say the event revealed how much everyone needs to work together.

“It’s not just what the police can do. It’s also what can local government do, what can faith community groups do, what can businesses do, what can residents do,” said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Wood says she’s been waiting for the opportunity to connect with officers. She believes they must be visible in the streets to build trust with community members.

“This is a beginning for us. And hopefully, it will lead to improvement, a decrease in crime, a decrease in unnecessary deaths, and gun violence,” said Wood.

The department is planning to host a similar event in every quadrant of the city.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.