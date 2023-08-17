Study investigates vegetables and brain health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Can eating more vegetables help protect your brain?

A new study by a Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine professor sheds new light on that link. The report was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

What’s really in the brains with Alzheimer’s? That’s the question C. Kathleen Dorey and others have been trying to answer for years. Many studies have shown high levels of some antioxidants have been linked to better cognitive function.

The latest research seems to show the link between a lack of antioxidants and Alzheimer’s disease.

“We got brains with Alzheimer’s disease and compared those with normal healthy brains of the same age and we found 50 percent lower levels of lutein and zeaxanthin and lycopene,” said Dorey. “These confirmed findings that those were really going to play a role, so now it seems important you want to boost them up.”

Those antioxidants that are found in many colorful vegetables.

“And the simplest ways to boost them up is the eat veggies that contain them,” said Dorey.

If you go to the grocery store with Dr. Dorey she’ll show you exactly what veggies have the highest levels. Zeaxanthin, it turns out, is one of the hardest to find in nature, she said.

But there are one or two vegetables that contain the powerful antioxidant.

“We have a really beautiful source for it: orange peppers and corn are both high, but especially orange peppers,” Dorey said. “For lutein there are a lot of sources; they are almost dark leafy greens, kale and spinach and broccoli.”

When it comes to lycopene, add tomatoes and spaghetti sauce to your dining repertoire. Sunflower seeds and almonds are a good source of Vitamin E.

How many servings a day should you eat?

“As many as you can,” said Dr. Dorey.

