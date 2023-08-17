TAP offers tips for homebuyers in free class

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buying a home is a big step and it can be an overwhelming process, but Total Action for Progress is hosting a class to break down everything from personal finances to working with a mortgage lender.

Angelica Wagner with TAP Housing Counseling joined Here @ Home to offer tips so potential buyers can tackle any challenges.

The upcoming homebuyer class if free for participants. It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at The Collective – Suite A at 3029 Peters Creek Rd.

Registration is open now and can be completed online.

