Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

TAP offers tips for homebuyers in free class

(WBRC)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buying a home is a big step and it can be an overwhelming process, but Total Action for Progress is hosting a class to break down everything from personal finances to working with a mortgage lender.

Angelica Wagner with TAP Housing Counseling joined Here @ Home to offer tips so potential buyers can tackle any challenges.

The upcoming homebuyer class if free for participants. It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at The Collective – Suite A at 3029 Peters Creek Rd.

Registration is open now and can be completed online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Crash
One hurt in Roanoke rollover
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
I-64 near Lexington back open after sinkhole repair
Kevin Collins mugshot
Suspect arrested for Danville bank robbery
Monte Curtis mugshot.
Man arrested after wellness check in Alleghany County

Latest News

Vaccinating against HPV has health benefits
Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech
Lifelong Learning Institute encourages healthy aging with variety of courses
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
We'll see a few more clouds this afternoon.
Stray shower chance this evening; most stay dry