Vaccinating against HPV has health benefits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Immunization Awareness Month is bringing the conversation about the HPV vaccine to Here @ Home.

HPV stands for Human Papillomavirus. It is a common virus that can cause certain cancers later in life.

Here in Virginia, getting the HPV vaccine is required for children, and the first dose should be given before the child goes into 7th grade.

The Virginia Department of Health and the CDC say the second dose should be given 6 to 12 months apart.

Immunize VA is a statewide coalition working toward a healthy Virginia by improving immunization coverage across the Commonwealth.

Rebecca Epstein is with Immunize VA and said families with questions about this series of shots for their children should realize it helps prevent eight different types of cancers.

“They’re now starting to use the same technology that is in the HPV vaccine to create vaccines to prevent other types of cancer, like breast breast cancer brain tumors, and that’s pretty amazing. So if you have the opportunity to protect your child from any any cancer, take it. It’s it’s simply a public health prevention measure,” Epstein said.

Children above 15 years old who have not been vaccinated are still eligible for the shot. They will just need to get three doses of the vaccine.

