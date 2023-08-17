Walmart offering affordable immunizations for Wellness Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Walmart will be offering free screenings and affordable immunizations August 19 for Wellness Day.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following services will be offered on Wellness Day:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations

Affordable immunizations, including flu, COVID-19, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost-to-patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

