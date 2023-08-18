Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

AEP warns high temperatures could result in higher water levels downstream Claytor and Leesville Dams

Leesville Lake Dam
Leesville Lake Dam(Makayla Shelton)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is warning recreational users downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise starting August 21 due to high temperatures.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow us on Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
A beautiful weekend ahead but hot weather returns soon
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Latest News

FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
NOAA doubles the chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino
Firefighters learned about the TACO method which stands for Tarp Assistant Cooling with...
WDBJ7 Exclusive: Carilion Clinic and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue partner to help community during heat waves
First Responders Save Lives in High Temps
First Responders Save Lives in High Temps
File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25,...
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year upending US towns and the insurance industry