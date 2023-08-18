Back to School events for Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students in Roanoke City get ready to head back to school, there’s are events aimed at preparing them for the classroom.

Lucy Addison Middle School is hosting its Back to School Community Block Party on Friday.

It’s open to the public and there will be food, music and community resources.

Organizations including YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Project Discovery, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, and LifeBridge Counseling are all expected to attend.

It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school on 5th Street Northwest.

The Back to School Extravaganza will start at 9 a.m. and go until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

It will happen at William Fleming High School.

There will be close to fifty community partners there to help students and families with resources, school supplies and immunizations.

Only students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools will be able to receive school supplies while it lasts.

Transportation to the Extravaganza will be provided from Bluestone Park, Hunt Manor, Indian Rock Village, Jamestown Place, Lansdowne Park, Shenandoah Village, Melrose Avenue at 35th Street and Melrose Avenue at Pilot Street.

Buses will leave from the front of each community center on the hour and will return on the half-hour.

