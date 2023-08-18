Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Back to School events for Roanoke City Public Schools

Back to School
Back to School
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students in Roanoke City get ready to head back to school, there’s are events aimed at preparing them for the classroom.

Lucy Addison Middle School is hosting its Back to School Community Block Party on Friday.

It’s open to the public and there will be food, music and community resources.

Organizations including YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Project Discovery, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, and LifeBridge Counseling are all expected to attend.

It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school on 5th Street Northwest.

The Back to School Extravaganza will start at 9 a.m. and go until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

It will happen at William Fleming High School.

There will be close to fifty community partners there to help students and families with resources, school supplies and immunizations.

Only students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools will be able to receive school supplies while it lasts.

Transportation to the Extravaganza will be provided from Bluestone Park, Hunt Manor, Indian Rock Village, Jamestown Place, Lansdowne Park, Shenandoah Village, Melrose Avenue at 35th Street and Melrose Avenue at Pilot Street.

Buses will leave from the front of each community center on the hour and will return on the half-hour.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
The front will usher in lower humidity levels and pleasant temperatures.
A beautiful weekend ahead as temperatures soar
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash

Latest News

The front will usher in lower humidity levels and pleasant temperatures.
A beautiful weekend ahead as temperatures soar
We'll see a good amount of sunshine with low humidity levels.
Friday August 18, Morning FastCast
The debate continues over the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies for...
The debate continues over the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies for transgender
People held a peaceful demonstration outside the school board before the meeting began.
Roanoke Co. School Board adopts model policies for transgender students; One person arrested during meeting