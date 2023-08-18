Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Blue Ridge Airport receives grant for terminal and runway renovations

Blue Ridge Airport renovations
Blue Ridge Airport renovations(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some major renovations are about to take off at the Blue Ridge Airport in Henry County.

The airport was recently awarded around $160,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board. Part of that funding will go toward the construction of a new $4 million terminal – three times the size of the current one.

They are also planning to extend the runway from 5,000 to 6,000 feet to allow for larger planes more often.

“With the added length, that will certainly add a safety factor to that effort and meet the efforts of the locality that is driving this economic development effort that is so important to all of us,” said Jason Davis, Managing Director of the Blue Ridge. “So, with that extension, we’re going to make the door to the community a lot bigger.”

Airport Road will also have to be relocated to allow for the extension.

That work will begin this fall and they expect it to be finished by mid-2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
A beautiful weekend ahead but hot weather returns soon
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Latest News

7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
Culinary Arts Boot Camp designed to benefit students
7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
New speed cameras
Martinsville Police Department implements speed camera to help enforce safety
Heritage Day Festival returns on August 19
Montgomery Museum hosting Heritage Day Festival Aug. 19