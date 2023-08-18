Blue Ridge Airport receives grant for terminal and runway renovations

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some major renovations are about to take off at the Blue Ridge Airport in Henry County.

The airport was recently awarded around $160,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board. Part of that funding will go toward the construction of a new $4 million terminal – three times the size of the current one.

They are also planning to extend the runway from 5,000 to 6,000 feet to allow for larger planes more often.

“With the added length, that will certainly add a safety factor to that effort and meet the efforts of the locality that is driving this economic development effort that is so important to all of us,” said Jason Davis, Managing Director of the Blue Ridge. “So, with that extension, we’re going to make the door to the community a lot bigger.”

Airport Road will also have to be relocated to allow for the extension.

That work will begin this fall and they expect it to be finished by mid-2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.