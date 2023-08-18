Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County Library Board of Trustees upholds parental rights decision

(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Library Board of Trustees unanimously decided on August 16 to maintain the library’s current policy requiring children under the age of 13 to be supervised by an adult.

Trustees noted that they had received feedback from citizens to keep the library’s current Unattended Minor Policy and allow parents full access and control of minors’ library accounts until they turn 18.

According to the County, the library’s policy is one of the most conservative in the Commonwealth, with other public libraries in Virginia allowing unaccompanied children as young as 8 or 10 years old.

Library Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Marlene Preston said, “We appreciate community input about teen use of the library. Our libraries always welcome teens! Current policies already reflect the rights and responsibilities of parents, and the policies allow teens to access library materials while they are still using a card controlled by their parents. Botetourt teens are learning to make good choices as they use the library for information and entertainment. They manage their homework, receive tutoring services, select books for leisure reading, and chat with friends while they enjoy the resources and comfort of the library environment. Overall, we protect the rights of parents and minors--all patrons--to access the professionally chosen materials in the library as they choose.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
A beautiful weekend ahead but hot weather returns soon
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Latest News

ROCO School Board Write-In Campaign
ROCO School Board Write-In Campaign
Gov. Youngkin trying to reach the Hispanic community with new Spanish political ads
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia