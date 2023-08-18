Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Culinary Arts Boot Camp designed to benefit students

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Culinary Arts Boot Camp is designed to benefit students in Roanoke City Public Schools and make a positive impact on the community.

Stopping by 7@four to chat were Program Head of Culinary Arts at Virginia Western Community College Chef James Zeisler and Youth Development and Intervention Coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools Joshua Johnson.

Hotel Roanoke General Manager Brian Wells reached out to Virginia Western and RCPS for this opportunity. This program has helped create the partnership of taking students to a college campus with access to professional kitchen and staff, providing opportunities to learn culinary arts skills, learn about the culinary and hospitality business, and possibly find employment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
A beautiful weekend ahead but hot weather returns soon
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Latest News

7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
Blue Ridge Airport renovations
Blue Ridge Airport receives grant for terminal and runway renovations
New speed cameras
Martinsville Police Department implements speed camera to help enforce safety
Heritage Day Festival returns on August 19
Montgomery Museum hosting Heritage Day Festival Aug. 19