Culinary Arts Boot Camp designed to benefit students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Culinary Arts Boot Camp is designed to benefit students in Roanoke City Public Schools and make a positive impact on the community.

Stopping by 7@four to chat were Program Head of Culinary Arts at Virginia Western Community College Chef James Zeisler and Youth Development and Intervention Coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools Joshua Johnson.

Hotel Roanoke General Manager Brian Wells reached out to Virginia Western and RCPS for this opportunity. This program has helped create the partnership of taking students to a college campus with access to professional kitchen and staff, providing opportunities to learn culinary arts skills, learn about the culinary and hospitality business, and possibly find employment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.