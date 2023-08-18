Birthdays
Gov. Youngkin launches Spanish political ads

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia Political Action Committee released new digital and radio ads in Spanish, encouraging Hispanic voters to vote Republican.

The digital ad promotes Governor Youngkin’s economic agenda while the radio ad highlights Youngkin’s education plans. Both ads encourage Hispanic voters to vote early through Secure Your Vote Virginia.

The initiative was started by Juan Pablo Segura, a Republican candidate for Virginia’s 31st Senate District. Segura is fluent in Spanish and has promoting absentee and early voting at Hispanic churches for the past eight weeks.

Secure Your Vote Virginia includes information in Spanish for Virginians, click here for more information.

