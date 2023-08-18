Lucy Addison throws block party to get students pumped for the new school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music, food, and resources flooded the hallway at Lucy Addison Middle School for their back-to-school block party.

“[We’re] Celebrating a brand new start, a fresh year, getting parents connected to resources and supports that are specific to Addison and the northwest community,” says Lucy Addison’s social worker, Danielle Johnson.

She says it’s important to get those connections to the students.

“Parents need to see the face with the name, so this allows seeing whose working with their kids, the great things that we offer and it’s a celebration,” explained Johnson.

Growing up, Johnson says her old school used to throw block parties every year to get the students fired up.

“I wanted to bring something up like that to the valley so this is something that has become very familiar with Lucy Addison, their students, and the family,” added Johnson. “It takes a village.”

This year’s Block Party is sponsored by The Vine Church, DJ Dink, The Humble Hustle Company, YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Project Discovery, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, and LifeBridge Counseling.

The Humble Hustle Company, a non-profit organization, focuses on providing educational opportunities for the youth.

“We do our keep giving initiative, which is what we are here today. Our hygiene back-to-school drive.” says the director of the program, Tasia Vandervegt

Vandervegt says they want to see the new generation prosper.

“It’s so important for students to be confident and comfortable and know that they can come to school and not have to worry about some of those daily needs and the daily hygiene things. They can just walk away today knowing that they need to have a great week next week,” says Vandervegt.

“I’m a firm believer in starting how you want to finish so we get to celebrate, we get to get the resources and we are ready to go fresh on Tuesday for a great school year,” stated Johnson.

Johnson says they want to continue to support the growth and development at Lucy Addison Middle School.

