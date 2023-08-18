Birthdays
Lynchburg Police release photos in search for auto shop burglar

Mervin’s Auto Repair burglary surveillance... 8.17.23
Mervin’s Auto Repair burglary surveillance... 8.17.23(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who broke into Mervin’s Auto Repair the morning of August 17.

At 3:10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the business at 1140 Park Avenue. The burglar was gone when police arrived, but based on surveillance photos, police say he is Black with medium-length dreadlocks and a beard. Police say he may be connected to other burglary attempts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted using p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.

