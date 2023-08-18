Martinsville Police Department implements speed camera to help enforce safety

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has a new speed trailer in efforts to slow down drivers on the roads.

The Martinsville Police Department recently received a $15,000 grant to purchase a new speed trailer. The device will help monitor and address speeding concerns within the city by collecting real time data using a built-in camera and radar.

“This time of year, it’s especially important with young kids being out on the road,” said Robert Fincher, Chief of the Martinsville Police Department. “Not only do we have the school buses, but something that a lot of people don’t think about are the teen drivers that are going out for the first time and driving back and forth to school. So, it’s important for us to concentrate on roadway safety for them.”

The speed trailer then uses the data to create a detailed report, helping police know where to focus their enforcement efforts.

“One of the things I really like about it is that the data that it sends is remote. So, from the office, we can pull up the data and pull it up live even as it’s going on here right now,” added Chief Fincher.

When it was in Uptown for the first two weeks, they found 90% of drivers were within the speed limit.

“I was extremely pleased. It was those few outliers that were excessively speeding, that really has great concern with me. So there are some other improvements that we’re wanting to do in the Uptown area, so that may structurally limit speeds in the Uptown, it’s something that we’re examining as a city finds ways to improve our Uptown area,” said Chief Fincher.

Every so often, they will move the trailer to different roads across the city.

“We’re already getting requests from citizens saying, ‘hey, come put this on my street.’ So, we’re creating a list. But, it’ll be here for about a week,” explained Chief Fincher.

They are working toward adding speed cameras in front of Martinsville Public Schools.

