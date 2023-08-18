Montgomery Museum hosting Heritage Day Festival Aug. 19

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum is hosting its annual Heritage Day Festival Aug 19.

The event is free and is expected to bring in around 2,000 people throughout the day. Around 40 vendors are signed up to participate.

The festival will take over East Main Street in Christiansburg.

The festival and silent auction benefit the museum.

“I’m looking forward to the music, " Montgomery Museum’s Courtney Amos said. “We have some really, really cool bands coming in. I am also looking forward to just being able to be with the community this weekend and show the heritage of Christiansburg.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

