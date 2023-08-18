Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Montgomery Museum hosting Heritage Day Festival Aug. 19

Heritage Day Festival returns on August 19
Heritage Day Festival returns on August 19(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum is hosting its annual Heritage Day Festival Aug 19.

The event is free and is expected to bring in around 2,000 people throughout the day. Around 40 vendors are signed up to participate.

The festival will take over East Main Street in Christiansburg.

The festival and silent auction benefit the museum.

“I’m looking forward to the music, " Montgomery Museum’s Courtney Amos said. “We have some really, really cool bands coming in. I am also looking forward to just being able to be with the community this weekend and show the heritage of Christiansburg.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
Traffic was backed up on 81 in Botetourt County because of a fatal crash... 8.16.23
Richmond man killed in eight-vehicle crash on 81
Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
A beautiful weekend ahead but hot weather returns soon
Leonard Childress mugshot
Man arrested for robbery at Salem store
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Montgomery County killing

Latest News

7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
Culinary Arts Boot Camp designed to benefit students
7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
7@four: BTS Culinary Arts Boot Camp
Blue Ridge Airport renovations
Blue Ridge Airport receives grant for terminal and runway renovations
New speed cameras
Martinsville Police Department implements speed camera to help enforce safety