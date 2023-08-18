Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Roanoke County.

David Wells, 61 of Lafayette, Virginia died at the scene of the crash at West Main Street and Dow Hollow Road, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police say Wells was headed west on his Harley Davidson motorcycle on W. Main St. approaching Dow Hollow Road, and hit the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer, whose driver was making a left turn from Dow Hollow onto W. Main.

Speed, as well as alcohol or other drugs, may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

The truck driver was not injured and no charges are pending so far, though an investigation is underway.

The road was closed to traffic but has been reopened.

