Psychologist offers guide to parents on tackling bullying in new academic year

(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Transitioning back to class can mean a new year confronting bullies in school, but there are ways parents can help address the issue and protect their students.

Dr. Rosanna Breaux is a licensed clinical psychologist and professor at Virginia Tech. She joined Here @ Home to share more about the different types of bullying, the risk factors, and the ways parents can identify if their child is being bullied.

The Virginia Tech Child Study Center specializes in research and training to better understand and address problems of childhood and adolescence.

Breaux offered a sharp perspective on the issue and shared resources she hopes will help guide parents during this next academic year.

