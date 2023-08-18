Pulaski County Administrator gives update on Randolph Park fire cleanup

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Work is underway at Randolph Park in Pulaski County to remove debris from a devastating fire in June.

Pulaski County has set up a camera for people to monitor the progress.

“We put up a camera so that all of the folks who have interest in the cleanup and the rebuild can watch in almost real time, the progress we’re making over there from a safe place,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

The county is still working to finalize the damage costs with the insurance company before starting to rebuild.

“The pool far exceeded any expectation with utilization and just, it being a community asset, so we’re thinking about what’s that’s going to look like for the next 25 years.” Sweet said.

He says it’s been a tough few months. There have been difficulties for the public losing this asset, but also the county having to replace the building.

“It’s been a challenge, not to mention it’s been a real big challenge for our parks and rec department to manage what all they had planned and pivot from the pool to other assets and resources in the county and around the region,” Sweet said.

Sweet says once complete, the new facility will be something everyone can be proud of.

“It was devastating to so many who have enjoyed the pool and we understand that and we’re hoping to make all of our citizens proud with what we replace the former facility with, and we look forward to them and join it for the next 25 years,” Sweet said.

