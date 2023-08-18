Singer-songwriter offers mental health advice with new single

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A singer-songwriter is tackling mental health in her newly-released music.

Sarah Reeves debuted her new single Get Back Your Fight to tell fans they are not alone in their battles with mental health.

She joined Here @ Home to talk more about how her music hopes to inspire and motivate people to keep hopeful.

Her upcoming album Best Days will be out Sept. 22.

