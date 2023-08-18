Skunk found in Cloverdale tests positive for rabies

CLOVERDALE, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk found in Cloverdale has tested positive for rabies, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The skunk was found on Cook Avenue.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts recommend residents:

- AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

- REPORT unusual-acting animals.

- VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

- CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

