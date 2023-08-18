Birthdays
UVA Health launches concussion clinic for youth athletes

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UVA Health is launching a new concussion clinic for young athletes.

The clinic is designed for youth and teen athletes who have sustained a concussion, and who are experiencing persistent symptoms.

Dr. Racheal Smetana is Clinical Neuropsychologist at UVA Health.

“Those are the athletes. Those are the youth athletes who would be referred to see me in the clinic,” Smetana told reporters during a briefing Friday afternoon. “And we would figure out why they are still having symptoms and work on a treatment plan to get them back to their sports.”

Concussion recovery typically requires a few days to a few weeks. The new clinic will see patients whose continue to have symptoms like dizziness, brain fog, and balance issues.

